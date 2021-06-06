Justice Department Will Not Seize Reporter Records In Leak Investigations

The Justice Department said Saturday that it would no longer seek information from reporters in leak investigations following recent revelations that the administration of former President Donald Trump had secretly obtained phone and email records from several journalists.

CNN and the Washington Post have said that the Trump administration had secretly tried to obtain the phone records of some of its reporters about the work they did in 2017.

The New York Times reported that the Justice Department under Presidents Trump and Joe Biden waged “a secret legal battle to obtain the email records of four New York Times reporters” and imposed a gag order on the executives.

Last month, Biden indicated that he would not allow his Justice Department to seize reporters’ phone or email records, saying such a move would be “simply wrong.”

“The Justice Department has completed a review to determine all cases in which the Department had mandatory requests pending from reporters in the leak investigations,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley alleged in a statement.

“In the future, in accordance with the President’s direction, this Department of Justice, in a change to its long-standing practice, will not seek mandatory due process in leak investigations to obtain information from members of the media. they do their job, ”added Coley.

In a statement, the White House said issuing subpoenas for reporters’ records in leak investigations is not consistent with the Biden administration’s policy. “The Justice Department has reconfirmed that it will not be used in the future,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.