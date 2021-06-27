Justice Department sues Georgia law restricting voting rights

Justice Department sues Georgia over law restricting voting rights

MiamiMundo / Telemundo 51

The Justice Department announced on Friday a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over its new law that restricts the voting rights of minorities.

The attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland, announced this lawsuit at a press conference in which he denounced that this state regulation is intended to “deny or reduce the right of Georgia blacks to vote” and violates, in this way , the federal law that protects suffrage.

Garland warned that this lawsuit is the first of “many steps” that will be taken to guarantee the right to vote, in a clear message to the other Republican states that are passing regulations that restrict minority voting.