15 minutes. The U.S. Department of Justice dropped the charges Thursday against Michael Flynn, who was President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his relationship with Russian Ambassador to Washington Sergey Kisliak.

After “a review of the facts” and other “newly discovered information,” the Justice Department concluded that “Mr. Flynn’s statements were never ‘important’ to any FBI investigation”.

The decision was made by the department headed by the United States Attorney General, William Barr, at the request of the San Luis City Attorney, Jeffrey Jensen. This was explained by the American newspaper Politico, after Flynn decided to retract his first guilty plea.

“Throughout my review of General Flynn’s case, I concluded that it was right and fair to dismiss it“Jensen explained in a statement. In addition, he said that he made known of his” findings “to Barr, who after receiving his advice,” agreed “to reject the cause.

Trump celebrates

From the White House, President Trump celebrated the decision, insisting on Flynn’s innocence and good name. In addition, he blamed the Administration of former President Barack Obama for trying to exact personal revenge against him using his former adviser for it.

Yesterday was a BIG day for Justice in the USA. Congratulations to General Flynn, and many others. I do believe there is MUCH more to come! Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians do not go well together! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2020

General Michael Flynn resigned as a national security adviser just 24 days after taking office, revealing that he had lied to senior government officials about his relationship and contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington.

Faced with this, he decided to collaborate with the special prosecutor Robert Mueller in the framework of the investigation into the alleged interference of Moscow in the 2016 presidential elections.