Justice Department chief of security steps down amid unprecedented scandal

John Demers will step down as head of the Justice Department’s national security division, amid an unprecedented scandal over irregular investigations under the government of Donald Trump.

Compromising activities within the Department of Justice were unveiled over the weekend and this Monday there seems to be consequences.

A few hours after Congress announced a substantive investigation into the department for confiscation of data from representatives, as well as investigations into the White House lawyer, Demers will leave his post as head of the national security division Justice Department.

According to CNBC, Demers will be leaving the department in the next two weeks. And it is that he would have been in charge of the investigations that are under the magnifying glass of the congressmen.

The first reports indicate that the Department of Justice had investigated the electronic records of media reporters such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN, as well as Democratic representatives, trying to find information leaks during the Trump administration.

This Sunday, both the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy pelosi, as the Democratic Majority Leader in the Senate, Chuck schumer, announced that they will ask for explanations from those who were responsible for the Department of Justice under Trump’s mandate, Jeff Sessions and William Barr.

“Under President Trump, the Justice Department broke the rules in many ways”Pelosi said during an interview with CNN.

Last week several media outlets published that the Trump Administration’s Justice Department allegedly required and seized metadata from the Apple company of Democratic representatives in Congress, in order to investigate the leaks to the press about Russia.

The seizure of metadata affected the chairman of the House Intelligence committee, Democrat Adam Schiff; to the congressman of the same party Eric Swalwell and relatives of the legislators, including a minor.

The objective of the Trump administration was to investigate where the abundant leaks to the media about the contacts of the then president’s environment with the Kremlin came from.

According to The New York Times, the mechanism used by the Trump administration to investigate the leaks has no known precedent affecting congressmen.

As part of the same investigation, the Department led by Sessions at the time also requested information from journalists to try to find out their sources, including the CNN television network and the newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post.

They will reinforce measures on access to data of congressmen

The Department of Justice will strengthen the rules on your access to the data of the Legislative Power of the country.

The attorney general, Merrick Garland, announced this commitment in a statement in which he assured that there will be a thorough and independent investigation into what happened.

Garland remarked that he has ordered “An evaluation and reinforcement of the existing policies and procedures of the department to obtain records from the Legislative”.

“Political or inappropriate considerations should not play any role in research decisions”, Garland remarked in reference to the surprising actions carried out by his predecessors.