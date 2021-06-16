Justice could annul all mobility fines

In the coming days the Justice could declare unconstitutional the measures of the first state of alarm from March to June 2020 and, with this, the fines imposed could be left in limbo or, perhaps, annulled.

The world of politics and of the Justice remains expectant that he can vote soon on Plenary session of the Constitutional Court on possible unconstitutionality from some parts and measures of the first state of alarm decreed from March 14 to June 21, 2020 as a consequence of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. One of the first consequences? The possible invalidity of many of the fines filed during those three months, most of them, penalties for breach mobility restrictions.

One of the measures that the Government established to try to stop the contagion of the first great wave of Covid-19 was to establish the state of alarm and, with it, a severe home confinement that supposed a broad restriction on the freedom of movement of people. During the slightly more than three months that this first state of alarm lasted, just over a million fines, many of which were due to failure to comply with some of the cases and exceptions in which mobility was justified.

The Home confinement, one of the most controversial measures of that first state of alarm, could be declared unconstitutional by the TC, since it directly violates the fundamental right of freedom of movement explicitly stated in the Constitution.

A little over a year and a half later, many of the approximately 1.1 million fines imposed in this first state of alarm have not been paid or have been directly rejected by many judges because the Citizen Security Law it does not include the specific tools to do so. The most common fine in most cases amounted to 601 euros (for disobedience).

Many judges and law professors in our country consider that for the fines from a year ago to have been valid or legitimate a situation other than the state of alarm should have been applied, also included in our Constitution (article 116), specifically, the state of exception. This situation does contemplate the possible restriction of some of the fundamental freedoms and rights, in addition to not specifying the specific time in which it is applied. In the case of state of alarm, this does not directly imply the restriction of fundamental rights and can only be imposed for a period of 15 days, “Unless authorized by the Congress of Deputies and must be communicated to this Chamber, together with the Decrees that are issued during their validity.”

The Article 116 of the Constitution, on the state of alarm, also explains the following: “the state of alarm does not, in principle, imply any effect on the validity of fundamental rights, since its declaration implies only a statement by all civil authorities of the Public Administration of the affected territory, including police forces, under the direct orders of the competent authority, a concept that refers to the Government or, by delegation of the latter, to the President of an Autonomous Community when the declaration exclusively affects all or part of its territory. In this case there is a concentration of powers in the State whose constitutionality has been ratified by STC 133/1990, of July 19, on the understanding that in these cases there is undoubtedly a general interest that justifies it. It is possible, however, a significant impact on some freedoms as a result of the measures provided for in art. 11 LO 4/1981, which empowers the Government to impose limits on the movement or permanence of people or vehicles at certain times and places, carry out temporary requisitions of goods, impose mandatory personal benefits, temporarily occupy all types of industries and farms, ration the consumption of basic necessities and impose the necessary orders to ensure the functioning of the services affected by a strike or a collective dispute measure. “

The Next June 22, the 11 magistrates of the Constitutional Court (TC) will vote in plenary session on whether or not this first state of alarm can be considered unconstitutional., so again, the interpretation that Justice can make on the regulations and laws in force will be the one that finally has the last word. The question that arises is not easy and is subject to interpretation, so it is more than likely that until June 23 or June 24 the TC will not issue a final decision in this regard.

About, Other jurists in our country consider that during the first state of alarm there was not a definitive suspension of some of the fundamental rights, but simply a temporary limitation of them.