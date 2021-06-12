Justice condemns the Treasury for ruining a wedding

Tax agency. (Photo: Europa Press)

Your wedding should be a special day, full of joy and good times. A day in which, surely, nobody imagines having among his guests at Hacienda, something that a wedding couple found in the Cortijo ‘Los Cañizos’, in Badajoz.

The National Court has condemned the Tax Agency to compensate a couple with 6,000 euros for interrupting their wedding and ruining the celebration when two officials from the Extremadura delegation of the Treasury appear. Public workers showed up at the wedding threatening to garnish it to collect a debt from a catering company.

The judge has appreciated patrimonial responsibility for the moral damages that the two officials of the Tax Agency caused Irene and Marcos, the bride and groom, on their wedding day.

For this reason, it deems it pertinent to fully accept the claim filed by the couple against the treasury, ordering compensation with the amount claimed, 6,000 euros. A figure that the magistrate considers “scarce” considering that it seeks to compensate “indelible damages for the rest of his life.”

A ruined wedding

The events date back to June 1, 2019, at around 4 p.m., at the Cortijo ‘Los Cañizos’, in Badajoz, where the celebration took place. At that moment, the bride entered one of the rooms of the house, where she met two men.

Both identified themselves as Treasury officials and told him that they had come to “seize the wedding.” To avoid this, they urged the bride to immediately sign some documents.

At first, both Irene and her cousins ​​thought that it could be a joke of the groom’s friends, since they are actors. However, the reality was far from resembling what they imagined. State workers l …

