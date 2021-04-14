Justice closed the case of sexual abuse opened against McGregor on the island of Corsica, due to lack of evidence

In September 2020, the Irish UFC star Conor McGregor had been arrested on the island of Corsica, where he was on vacation by the Bastía city prosecutor’s office, accused of an alleged sexual assault and obscene exhibition.

The day after being arrested, the fighter was released but was indicted in the case. At the time “Notorious” had strenuously denied any allegation of misconduct.

According to the TMZ site, eight months after the scandal, prosecutors informed McGregor of their decision not to press charges against him for lack of evidence.

According to the report of the French Justice, the examination of the present process does not justify any criminal process since: “The facts or the circumstances of the facts of the process could not have been clearly established by the investigations. Therefore, the evidence is not sufficient for the crime to be constituted and the criminal prosecution to begin ”.

McGregor is arrested on the island of Corsica

It is not the first time that the Irishman is the subject of an investigation. In October 2019, he was investigated in Ireland for the complaint of an alleged sexual assault on a woman outside a Dublin pub. Also, last March, after an event that occurred in a hotel. Both times he was arrested and later released after testifying.

Regarding his sports career, the UFC announced that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will meet on July 10 at UFC 264, to complete the trilogy, beyond the last round trips between the two. The fight will be at 155 pounds in five rounds.