AMLO pointed out that his essay to defend that it is possible to achieve Development and Well-being. Neoliberalism means inequality. Whoever wants can copy your text

Justice central axis of AMLO policy

Regeneration, May 19, 2020. AMLO pointed out that his essay on the New economy in times of the pandemic is what is being applied in Mexico, it is the defense of the Well-being and Development of Mexico, through Justice.

To an express question from the press what he questioned about the fate of the written essay, the president answered in the first place that it is already a reality.

Secondly, he stated that it is the theory that supports his government actions: – «(…), no occurrences, he stressed.

«The essay that I wrote about the new economy in the times of the pandemic, is what we have already been putting into practice, what is being applied in Mexico since the beginning of the new government»

“… only that with the pandemic we are delving into these principles, criteria, these actions”: AMLO.

Neoliberalism is economy regardless of the environment, or people

AMLO said that in text “I maintain that the technocrats elevated the economy to the highest rank and made everything else subordinate.”

He recalled that you had to grow at whatever cost, regardless of people’s well-being, regardless of the environment, regardless of health.

The basic thing for them was economic growth, “The so-called Gross Domestic Product, and that was the parameter to measure the development and well-being of Mexico and other peoples”.

Deny

«In the essay what I do is to deny that criterion, that way of applying economic measures, because it is a lie, a sophism ».

– “A lot of money accumulated upstairs”, said the president and recalled that with Carlos Salinas we came to occupy the fourth place among billionaires in the world.

In other words, in the Salinas administration, we went from a billionaire, from a family, the Garza Sada, to 24.

“(…), in a six-year term, according to Forbes magazine, which publishes the list of billionaires, those who have more than a billion dollars each.”

And it was when the banks and companies were handed over to those close to Carlos Salinas and the call was made compact group »

Regarding the so-called «Compact Group», it gave that “If we use intellectual or academic rigor we would be talking about the new oligarchy”.

Economic growth all the time

AMLO recalled that they are Salinas there was a growth 4% and that of Salinas to date has been 2% with the highest growth in inequalities.

Measure the distribution of wealth

“We no longer continue evaluating, just measuring growth by the dry, because that means that wealth is being created, but the distribution of that wealth is not measured”he asserted.

“We are going to add democracy to the economy so that there is growth, but respecting liberties

He even said, «not as it happened in Chile, that they applied an economic model, but with a dictatorship. That is not viable, that does not interest us ».

“We are also going to add justice to the economy, which means giving more to those who have less”: AMLO

Start from bottom

I mean, he said, instead of starting at the top, as they did, that every time there was a crisis “he falls completely and those above are rescued.”

So, justice, «which means starting from the base towards the top of the social pyramid, that other difference ».

The president also recalled in neoliberalism every time there is an economic crisis, rescue of those from above and abandonment of those from below.

“But not only that, they charge everyone the ransom, they convert the private debts of the above into public debt. So not that. It is economy with justice ».

Economy with honesty

In this regard, he said that there is no corruption, that those above also pay taxes, because if not, it is corruption, tax condonations, influenza trafficking are tax fraud. So, economy honestly.

Economy with austerity. Why economic growth if everything stays in the purchase ?, because that is also Gross Domestic Product, if you buy a luxury plane

Why the ostentation? Why the waste? Why not the austerity?

“What we said a moment ago, Why do we not adopt austerity not only as a form of government, but as a way of life?“He asserted.

So, economy with austerity and economy also with well-being.

That is what the essay proposes. And it’s not just thinking about Mexico, it’s thinking about the world.

Why did I also write it?

Because always technocrats or organic intellectuals, experts talk that we have no alternative project.

Furthermore, it was always like a sentence that we had to adjust to the neoliberal model that was strictly applied throughout the world.

The peoples did not decide.

What are we responding to with this text?

– «Yes there is another and your model is a failed model, but that in addition it is not even new », he specified.

He explained that “it was what was applied in Mexico at the time of Porfirio Díaz, that is why neoliberalism is neoporfirism.”

– “And what did the Porfirista model lead us to? A revolution,” he said.

There are fools who say that it was a very good government. If it had been a good government, there would have been no revolution.

So, it is to change. It is difficult for them to understand that there is already a new, different circumstance, and he added “(…) little by little they will also become convinced that this is good for everyone.”

AMLO explained that the objective is Mexico and not positions, prestige or power:

«- (…), to lift our people out of poverty, and to magnify Mexico. But that is what moves us, not the charges, not the paraphernalia of power, the important thing is to transform ».

Finally: so that’s what rehearsal is for. I uploaded it to my Face, to Twitter, to social networks “And he who wishes, can copy it.”