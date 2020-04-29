Carlos Capdevila, a doctor who served as a midwife in the clandestine detention center that operated during the dictatorship at the Army School of Mechanics (ESMA), and former Rosario police officer Lucio César Nast, alias “Ronco”, both convicted of crimes of Against humanity committed during the last dictatorship, they benefited from house arrest.

In the case of Capdevila, it was Judge Daniel Obligado, the same from the Federal Oral Court that a few weeks ago granted house arrest to former Vice President Amado Boudou, who decided to send him to his home in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Obligado’s decision was based on the conviction of crimes against humanity He is a prisoner of those considered at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world. The Judge Obligado granted house arrest to one of the midwives of the ESMA clandestine maternity hospital on the grounds that he was exposed to the spread of the coronavirus, being a person of almost 70 years of age and who has several health problems in his history doctor.

Capdevila was convicted of various acts of misappropriation of minors, also for the application of torture and other crimes against humanity committed at ESMA. In January 1993, the Navy initiated a file with his case. An attempt was made to “determine the relationship of acts of service” and something they call “war neurosis”. Capdevila declared: “I was assigned, by order of the director of said School, to a Task Unit whose mission was to carry out operations against subversion. The framework in which my activity was developed and the type of tasks that I had to carry out made me permanently find myself in the dilemma of complying with my Hippocratic oath as a medical professional and my military character; I chose to comply with the demands that the military service imposed on me and in the midst of great psychic pressure; There were many sleepless nights both in my destination and in the few moments I spent at home; my psyche lived in permanent conflict ”. And he added that at ESMA, “I was charged with attending to the needs of subversives who were at large.” “I remember that one of them denounced me later in Conadep (…). I also participated in various operations to stop subversives and in anti-subversive intelligence activities. In the years 1980 and 1981, in addition to the missions that I have related, I came to take over the communications of the Unit, which included wiretapping (…) The feelings or concepts of moral and legal had been erased in me by so to speak. ”

According to the medical report that reached Judge Obligado, the repressor Capdevila has high blood pressure, prostate cancer and motor problems, among other health issues. In addition, the judge who sent Boudou to the house to care for his two young children, assessed that Capdevila is not properly isolated in Unit 31 of Ezeiza, where he is serving his sentence, and even shares common places with other detainees.

At the request of the repressor Capdevila, Prosecutor Leonardo Filippini opposed granting him house arrest but finally the judge granted it under other arguments. The prosecutor had considered that Capdevila’s place of detention was well attended. But the Judge Obligado took into account that Capdevila is one of the 1280 prisoners that the Federal Penitentiary Service reported is part of the group of prisoners with the highest risk of contracting coronavirus, in this case both due to their high age and pre-existing health problems.

Capdevila has at least three convictions for human rights violations within the, all of them in the clandestine detention center that operated at ESMA. In this way, Capdevila received in 2011 a sentence of 20 years in prison added to another 15 years also for crimes against humanity and another last 10 years in prison that he had already exhausted.