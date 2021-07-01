Justice authorizes the cessation of the search for Anna and Tomás Gimeno at sea

Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Jul 1 (.) .- The Court of Violence against Women number 2 of Santa Cruz de Tenerife has today authorized the cessation of the search for little Anna and her father Tomás Gimeno by the ship Ángeles Alvariño , understanding that the work has given all the fruits that technology has allowed but the orography of the seabed where it should continue is unapproachable and inaccessible.

The aforementioned Court has issued an order this Thursday in which it agrees to notify the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) the cessation of the search activities that were agreed on May 20, and decides that the tracing work in the Mar, has communicated the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands.

Yesterday, at the request of the same Court, a report was received from the head of operations of the ship Ángeles Alvariño in which he gave an exhaustive account of both the search work carried out to date and the situation in which they were at the present time.

Said report was brought to the attention of all the parties involved in the case, indicates the Court, which recalls that the proceedings began as a result of the complaint filed by the mother of the girls Anna and Olivia, aged 1 and 6, after his father did not return them at 9:00 p.m. on April 27 and inform him that he would never see him or the minors again.

On May 20, a judicial order was issued to the IEO in order to search for the bodies of the three disappeared in a series of coordinates set out in that resolution, the order said.

As a result of these efforts, there have been several discoveries, including the body of 6-year-old Olivia at a depth of 888 meters inside a paddle bag attached to an anchor next to another with a broken and empty zipper.

Finally, on the morning of June 21, a portable compressed air bottle, popularly known as a “baby bottle” in scuba language, was found at a depth of 1,331 meters.

Read more

In the afternoon of the same day, the ship located a second bottle identical to the previous one, at the same depth.

The findings described implied that the search carried out by the ship Ángeles Alvariño was bearing fruit and that the search areas that were initially established were adequate.

In the report issued yesterday by the head of operations of the oceanographic ship, it is stated that around the area where the baby bottles appeared, search lines were established 5 meters apart in order to be sure that there were no objects left in the area. small that was.

The lead belt was also searched for, with which supposedly Tomas Gimeno could sink, but could not be found.

Given the currents at the bottom, as stated in the report, it cannot be guaranteed that a body weighted with a diving belt would not roll away and could reach an undetermined place and therefore outside the search capacity of which arranges the ship.

The report continues stating that “not having any new clues, we have proceeded to continue searching on the drift line. 35 lines perpendicular to it have been made with a separation of 20 meters. This would correspond to a drift of 35 minutes, being able to ensure 100% that the body is not in this area. 700 meters of drift have already been covered. “

From this point on, the background changes considerably, going from being an ideal area for searching to the opposite. It becomes a very steep area with a large number of ravines and crevices “and it is” critical to be able to operate the underwater vehicle due to the high risk of its loss “.

The report concluded that the exploration of the 14 kilometers of drift, which would consist of the work that the Ángeles Alvariño should now tackle, is completely unapproachable.

The ship has returned momentarily to the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, from where it left yesterday afternoon, for reasons unrelated to the case and plans to start the return again throughout this day, sources from the Government Delegation informed . in the Canary Islands.

(c) . Agency