Justice annuls 28 fines from Madrid Central to a driver

A driver had received 28 fines at his home for accessing Madrid Central without permission. Justice has annulled them. For what reason?

March 29, 2021 (1:45 PM CET)

A judge annuls 28 fines from Madrid Central to a driver.

The Contentious-Administrative Court No. 7 of Madrid has dealt a new blow to what was once Central Madrid, today known as Madrid 360. Through the company Pyramid Consulting, a driver has managed to have no more and no less than 28 fines canceled for accessing the downtown area of ​​the capital, restricted to traffic for the vast majority of vehicles.

In this case, the driver lived within the delimited area of ​​Central Madrid and owned a rental vehicle, so I needed a special permit. It was not like that and in February 2020 he received 28 fine notifications at home, which have now been annulled by the Madrid court. The reason? “Continued violation”, Considering the fact that only the first of the files should have been processed.

From Pyramid Consulting, in charge of appealing complaints through administrative channels, they assure that Your client did not receive any notification about Madrid at his address from the City Council at the time. In other words, the driver assured that he had not been informed that driving through the place of the offense would be penalized.

“New sanctioning procedures may not be initiated for acts or behaviors classified as infractions in which the offender persists continuously, as long as a first sanctioning resolution of the same has not fallen, with an executive character”. This is stated in the Law 39/2015 on the Common Administrative Procedure of Public Administrations, and it is what the judge has estimated to make his verdict.