BRASILIA – While the new coronavirus pandemic imposes an economic crisis and causes unemployment across the country, states have opened the safe for benefits granted to prosecutors, prosecutors and judges. The list of privileges includes a “covid bonus” of up to R $ 1,000 for promoters and attorneys in Mato Grosso, a premium license for judges in Pará, a salary increase for civil servants and a home office until January for employees of the Supreme Court (STF) ).

In Mato Grosso, an allowance of up to R $ 1,000 was created for members of the state public prosecutor to pay for health expenses. After the press revealed the case, the payment of the “covid bonus” was suspended and became the target of an action filed by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras.

“There is an apparent attempt here to thwart the freezing of salaries for municipal, state and federal civil servants and members of the three branches of government by December 2021, with information that the forecast for the establishment of the said allowance was scheduled for the second half of this year. year and was brought forward due to the new legislation, a motivation that is outside the public interest “, observed the councilor Sebastião Caixeta, of National Council for the Public Prosecution (CNMP), in a decision that barred the payment of the aid.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, Mato Grosso is one of the states least affected by the disease, with 457 people infected and 14 deaths, appearing in penultimate place in the national ranking.

Upon filing a lawsuit with the STF, Aras pointed out that the payment of the “covid bonus” by the State Prosecutor’s Office aggravates the fiscal crisis and negatively affects “state revenues in a context of falling tax revenues, due to the economic impacts of the epidemic outbreak. of the new coronavirus “.

The benefit was created by the Attorney General of the State of Mato Grosso, José Antônio Borges Pereira. In the case of servers (effective and commissioned), the value of the “covid bonus” will be R $ 500. For promoters, the benefit is double – it jumps to R $ 1,000. The impact of the measure on public coffers can reach R $ 9.65 million per year.

The attorney general of the Republic also points out that the “covid bonus” creates inequality between different organs of the Brazilian MP, “insofar as the members of some States receive certain advantages and others do not”.

Spree

The increase in expenses and the creation of perks are not exclusive to the authorities of Mato Grosso. Seven out of ten civil servants in service in the states and municipalities will be able to have wage readjustments until December 2021. Meanwhile, 5.5 million workers in the private sector have had their wages reduced and 50 million informal workers have asked for a R $ 600 allowance. federal government.

The changes made in the Chamber of Deputies and maintained by the Senate reduced the scope of the measure proposed by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, as a “sacrifice quota” for civil servants – who have job stability – in the covid-19 pandemic crisis . The growth in personnel numbers is today the main factor that corrodes the budget of states and municipalities.

In Pará, Governor Helder Barbalho (MDB) signed on Thursday, 7, a law that guarantees state judges the right to a premium license. The benefit, granted every three years of uninterrupted work, has retroactive effect and can be paid in cash to the magistrates. As the benefit can be paid retroactively to 2006, magistrates will be able to receive up to R $ 240 thousand, according to the Union of Servants of the Judiciary of Pará.

Last week, the President of the STF, Minister Dias Toffoli, issued a resolution authorizing the remote work of Court officials until January 2021 because of the new coronavirus pandemic. The STF alleges that the measure is intended to prevent contamination of court officials – who until last week had not registered any positive cases.

In a note, the MP of Mato Grosso said that the “covid bonus” was created now because Congress froze readjustments. The government of Pará stated that “it is not for the government to direct resources from the Court of Justice”.

