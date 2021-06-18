Justice agrees

As expected, justice has proved Luis Rubiales right in the architect case. The president of the Real spanish soccer federation has been acquitted this Wednesday of the crime of injuries for which he was denounced by an architect with whom he had financial disagreements.

Luis rubiales has sat this Wednesday in the dock of the accused of the Criminal Court number 12 of Valencia in the last session of this trial, in which the magistrate has reported what will be the meaning of her sentence, which will develop and notify the parts coming soon.

It so happens that the complainant architect was convicted on Tuesday by another Valencian court (Penal 2) for harassing the president of the RFEF, and was even fined 2,160 euros for these events.

When presenting her final report, the prosecutor informed the court that she wanted to modify her initial accusation because “from the evidence practiced in the oral trial, it has not been possible to prove the facts for which we have been accusing.”

The architect had denounced that she had a discussion with Rubiales in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Valencia in July 2017 and that he, before getting into a taxi, shook her and twisted her wrist. These facts, however, could not be accredited in the judgment of the judge, who has endorsed the account of the Prosecutor’s Office.

«The most impartial witnesses are a woman who witnessed the events from afar and the taxi driver. We do not have the impression that the lady saw exactly how the events took place, and the taxi driver said that Rubiales was already inside the car when the aggression reported by the architect took place, whose statement was vague and imprecise and is not endowed with credibility ”, In the opinion of the prosecutor.

“The taxi driver is – the prosecutor continued – the most credible testimony. His car was stopped by Rubiales to flee from the architect and her insults, and confirmed the report of the accused. He said there was no physical contact and even added that the complainant made a pretense of putting her hand in the car, and that she was very upset. “

The facts of the complainant cannot be proven

The prosecutor also added that she is surprised by the reaction of the architect’s partner, who witnessed what happened and “was blocked to help his partner, but not to get a tape recorder.”

Regarding the alleged injuries, the Public Ministry has insisted that the forensic testimony is not conclusive, that their reports include in any case “subjective references of the victim” and that “it is unlikely that the muscle contracture that the woman said suffering in the neck was the result of a shaking ”. “In our opinion – the prosecutor has detailed – she wanted to speak, he decided to flee, perhaps she could have hurt herself when trying to open the taxi, but at no time is an intention to injure on the part of Rubiales”.

The defense of the president of the RFEF has fully aligned itself with the account formulated by the prosecutor and has formulated, consequently, the request for dismissal.

On the contrary, the prosecution attorney has considered that the content of the evidence practiced in the oral trial has not at all contradicted the facts reported in the investigation phase and that “the prosecutor could have also upheld the accusation.” getting into the car, he grabbed her wrist, twisted it, and shook her. The proof is consistent ”, has insisted this part.

At the end of the hearing, the judge praised the discretion of the prosecutor for having withdrawn the accusation “When observing that there are no grounds to condemn” and he has stressed that the testimony of the complainant seems “incredible and contradictory” to him. “I find it incredible that someone sitting in a taxi can do all that”, has pointed out the magistrate, who has reproached the complainant for not knowing how to explain what she was doing “in the middle of the road while Rubiales was trying to get into a taxi.”

He has also found it surprising that the architect’s partner did not come to her defense: “he is not required to jump like a tiger, and we believe that he did not come because there was no aggression.” Likewise, it has reiterated that “if someone is hit with the car door, dragged and punched – as the alleged victim assured – it is evident that some sign must remain on the body.”

The judge has not imposed the costs on the complainant because the defense of Luis Manuel Rubiales placeholder image He had not requested it in the final process of the hearing.