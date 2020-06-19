Justice has given reason to Barcelona in the struggle he had with Neymar. The player claimed the club 43.6 million for a series of bonuses related to his last renovation and he will finally have to pay the club 6.7 kilos after the 15th Barcelona social court issued a judgment in favor of the Catalan entity.

« The judgment dismisses the player’s claim in its entirety, which demanded the payment of 43.6 million euros and estimates a large part of the claim filed by the Barca, by virtue of which the player must return 6.7 million euros to the club », explained Barcelona.

The full statement from Barcelona

FC Barcelona expresses its satisfaction with the sentence handed down today by the 15th Social Court of Barcelona, ​​in relation to the claims filed between FC Barcelona and the player Neymar Jr in claim of amount in compensation for the signing bonus signed in the last contractual renewal.

The judgment dismisses the player’s claim in its entirety, which demanded the payment of 43.6 million euros, and estimates a large part of the claim filed by FC Barcelona, ​​under which the player must return the Club 6.7 million of euros.

Since this resolution can be appealed by the player’s representation, the Club will continue to firmly defend its legitimate interests.