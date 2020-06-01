Coronavirus, the trade war and the riots in Hong Kong are some of the causes.

..- From trade to the situation in Hong Kong to the coronavirus, the reasons for the confrontation between China and the United States have abounded since Donald Trump came to power.

Since 1979, when both powers resumed diplomatic relations, there were not so many reasons for discord.

Coronavirus

Trump accuses Beijing of trying to hide the origin of the new coronavirus that appeared in Wuhan in December 2019 and of being responsible for the pandemic, which has so far left some 360,000 dead worldwide.

The Chinese regime, which managed to contain the virus, assures that the American president is looking for a scapegoat for the more than 100,000 deaths from the disease in the United States.

Washington hints that the virus may have escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, while Beijing suggests that it could have reached China through US soldiers.

In China, the official figures are 4,634 dead.

Commerce

The Trump administration blames China for its huge bilateral surplus and accuses it of unfair competition. Washington launched a trade war in 2018 with punitive tariffs but in early 2020 signed a truce with Beijing.

Under this preliminary agreement, Americans waive new trade sanctions and the Chinese agree to buy more American products.

But the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus could complicate that goal.

Huawei

Americans accuse the Chinese mobile phone giant of spying and ban their companies from selling technological equipment to them.

Washington also pressured allies to convince them to exclude Huawei from their 5G mobile internet contracts.

Hong Kong

Following the massive 2019 protests in Hong Kong, Beijing is about to impose a national security law on its territory, which is initially semi-autonomous.

In response, the United States threatens to withdraw the trade privileges of the former British colony.

The pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong fears the law is the biggest setback for their freedoms since it was returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

Uighurs

Washington suspects that the government of President Xi Jinping has interned more than a million Muslims of the Uighur ethnic group in the political re-education camps in Xinjiang (northwest China).

Beijing denies these figures and speaks of “vocational training centers” destined to fight Islamism, terrorism and separatism.

The US Congress increased pressure on Wednesday and voted sanctions against the Chinese leaders responsible for the policy that is applied in Xinjiang.

Taiwan

Beijing regards Taiwan as one of its provinces and aspires to reunification, even by force, despite the island having its own government since 1949.

The communist power rejects any relationship of Taiwan with foreign countries, but Washington continues to sell it arms for its defense.

South China Sea

The Chinese regime claims almost the entire South China Sea, which other countries in the area also claim.

The Chinese army built facilities on various islands to support its claim to sovereignty.

The US Navy regularly conducts operations called “freedom of navigation” off the archipelagos, denounced by Beijing.