Just smoke it! Aislinn Derbez wears a beautiful animal print swimsuit | Instagram

The beautiful actress Mexican Aislinn Derbez decided to impact her millions of followers by showing off her impressive figure in a bathing suit, because in fact she is one of the women to admire, as she motivates her fans more and more every day.

There is no doubt that the eldest daughter of Eugenio Derbez knows perfectly that one of the most fabulous trends of the season is animal print and this was demonstrated with this two-piece swimsuit.

All the lovers fashion They have seen how summer has taken over the climate and of course social networks.

This is how we have been able to appreciate that one of the star pieces of this season is undoubtedly the swimsuit, and our favorite celebrities have done everything possible to give us their best style chairs using this garment.

In this way, the beautiful actress gave us an inspirational outfit again and here we give you all the details to wear an animal print bikini during these summer holidays.

The also model stole glances and sighs from her millions of admirers with this high-waisted white swimsuit that has an animal print.

In the photo carousel he shared on his official Instagram account, we can see one of the most sought after pieces of the season; However, the best thing is that it shows us that the high waist in bikinis has not yet gone out of style.

With a top with wide straps that perfectly covers the area of ​​her bull and high-waisted panties that define her waist.

This is how the beautiful Aislinn is crowned as the queen of style during this season of swimsuits, since the actress who gives life to “Helena” in the House of Flowers left us with our mouths open thanks to this set that marks his figure of heart attack.

This photograph that Aislinn shared on her official Instagram account has a total of 617,000 likes on the famous Instagram social network and we are sure that this number will grow as the days go by.

In addition, in this publication, the comments of her followers that highlight her beauty did not wait and most of them have left beautiful words for the actress.

New favorite swimsuit… obviously it’s from @aerie_mx, “Aislinn wrote in the post.

The truth is that the model has given us the top swimsuits of the summer, however, this animal print lives in our hearts, because it made her look beautiful.

On the other hand, in recent weeks, Aislinn Derbez, daughter of the comedian, Eugenio Derbez, has captured the attention of the media due to the constant statements she has made, after her separation with the actor, Mauricio Ochmann.

It should be noted that the second season of the series “De Viaje con los Derbez”, the protagonist of the film “A la mala” announced that her separation keeps her calmer, since in the last years of their relationship she felt quite pressed.

However, during her podcast, the young model categorically denied that the fault of her divorce was the trip they took in the first season, as was initially speculated.

In fact, a few weeks ago, the protagonist of “El Chema”, Aislinn Derbez’s ex-partner, confirmed his relationship with the beautiful model, Paulina Burrola.