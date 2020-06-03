WB Pictures

Michael B. Jordan, protagonist of the film Just Mercy

It’s about the movie “Just Mercy”, on the real history of the lawyer Bryan Stevenson (interpreted by Michael B. Jordan), known for his tireless work for the rights of African Americans incarcerated in the United States.

The film tells the famous case of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), an Alabama citizen who was convicted of murder despite having an alibi, as he was at a celebration with dozens of neighbors at the time the crime occurred.

A film that will educate about racism

“Just Mercy” will be available for free on digital platforms in the United States, during the month of June, for interested viewers, the Warner Bros. studio reported in a statement on Tuesday. “We believe in the power of stories”, the company statement maintains. “Our film (…) is one of the tools that we can humbly offer to those interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society”, add.

The announcement comes after several days of massive demonstrations in the country after the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis City Police.

“To be an active part of the change that our country is desperately seeking, we encourage them to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have brought us to where we are today.” the statement continues.

The decision of the study comes the same day that the entertainment world publishes its rejection of racism and police brutality in the United States with a black photo on Instagram and under the slogan “Black Out Tuesday” that has been massively taken by the networks. social.

On this, its protagonist Michael B. Jordan assured that he hopes the final achievement of the film is to reach the viewer “Think a little differently and start being part of the change.”

About “Just Mercy”

Just mercy is a 2019 American biographical drama film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, based on memories of lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson, and starring Michael B. Jordan, also producer of the tape, in the role of Stevenson.

Click here for more information on how to view the film, courtesy of Warner Brothers Pictures.

