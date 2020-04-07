Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy shared an emotional message through social networks to offer condolences to Pep Guardiola and to his entire family after the death of the technician’s mother due to the coronavirus.

«You have always treated me like a son and, just like in a family, we laugh together and we also cry together, ”Benjamin Mendy began writing on Twitter. “My deepest condolences to Pep and the entire Guardiola family”added the defender of the British club.

Along with the message, the footballer shared a black and white photograph with Pep Guardiola during a match. In addition to Mendy, other footballers such as David Silva, De Bruyne or Laporte also used social networks to send a loving message to the Manchester City coach.

