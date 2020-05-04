The popular HBO series closed its latest installment, although the technique for the end of the third season of ‘Westworld’ seemed like one of the ways that ‘Game of Thrones’ did.

As in the third season with The Red Wedding, an event that brought many consequences, ‘Game of Thrones’ showed the ending of Catelyn Stark and Robb Stark, two of the characters that were favorites and loved by fans, so it was really a surprise that they will end them, in addition to the violent form.

What he made clear with that season, the George R. R. Martin series is the idea that any character can be liquidated and now it will be a matter of waiting to see the consequences that these events will have in the next installments of ‘Westworld’.

Spoiler Alert

The following lines contain information about the end of the third season of ‘Westworld’.

The technique for the end of the third season of ‘Westworld’ was to end unexpectedly for a large number of characters, but it was not done from there, the final moments of the episode ended with the conflict between Dolores Abernathy, Maeve Millay and Engerraund Serac , played respectively by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton and Vincent Cassel.

After trying and failing to find Roboam’s “key” inside his body, Dolores found a way to convince Maeve to join her crusade and Caleb’s, while revealing that she had hidden the key in the body of another guest, just before raising her consciousness to Roboam.

This fact allowed Caleb to be able to control Roboam, but not before Maeve will finish off Serac and his men in the process.

While Bernard Lowe and Ashley Stubbs, developed by Jeffrey Wright and Luke Hemsworth, who were hiding in a dirty motel room. Bernard helped Stubbs heal his wounds, before realizing that the key was actually inside his mind.

Maeve and Caleb were finally shown standing on a bridge in Los Angeles, just as Bernard’s actions they seemed to lead to massive explosions in the city, they saw this “new world”, with an instrumental version of Pink Floyd played in the background.

The technique for the end of the third season of ‘Westworld’ did not end there as the series ended things with a post-credit scene, which showed William, The Man in Black, played by Ed Harris, reaching Delos at the day light.

After confronting some of the guards there, he found his way to the underground research lab, where Dolores’s guest inside Tessa Thompson’s character Charlotte Hale was conducting experiments.

As Charlotte said to William, he was going to save the world for his species, as a version of himself, both characters clashed and cut his throat, saying that he had finally reached the end.

Then we saw an almost endless machine room, rebuilding the population that had been destroyed earlier in the season. Then Bernard was shown in the hotel room, covered in orange dust and dirt, when his body was finally brought into line.

This leaves a wide range of questions for ‘Westworld’ to answer in its upcoming season, while also completely changing the scenery of the show in a major way.