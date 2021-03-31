“Just let me go. I feel like my wings are being clipped “

By Edwin Pérez – After Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in the UFC 260 main event last weekend, Ngannou became the new heavyweight champion, and now his first title defense is expected to be against Derrick Lewis. or Jon Jones.

Ngannou vs. Jones is much more interesting than Ngannou vs. Lewis, this due to the theme that Jones is a former light heavyweight champion who never lost the title in the cage, and who is also rated as one of the best MMA fighters of all time.

However, the relationship between the UFC and Jones is not at its best, or at least that can be deduced from reading the tweets that Jones has posted since Ngannou’s victory at UFC 260. Jon went from showing interest in facing Ngannou , to request that the company run by Dana White I released him from his contract (the original tweets can be seen here):

“I’m going to try to stay loyal. There is still time for the UFC to do the right thing. I’m supposed to see a proposal to fight next week. I cross my fingers. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for everyone involved ”. “Please, just let me go.” “You guys would rather have me around and treat me like shit.” “I swear the UFC industry has been nothing but depressing for me.” “I feel like my wings are being clipped.” “Just let me go.” “What kind of weird shit is this? The boss obviously hates me. Let me take care of my business elsewhere. “

