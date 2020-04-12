Nowadays, Rosalia she is one of the most sensual singers in the world; However, her rapid rise to fame has made many unaware of what she looked like a few years ago, but social networks are relentless, and they released images of the Spanish in 2012.

In several photographs published in Instagram by a fan club of the singer, he is appreciated without the long nails that characterize her, in addition to the wavy hair, a nose and lips different from those that he looks today.

Immediately, the public has reacted to the images of Rosalia, making comments of all kinds; some of these have been: “Was she beautiful? What a change! 😯 ”,“ An old woman 😮😮😮😮😮 what money and surgeries do😂 ”,“ When I still had the bichat bags ”and“ It’s called growing, losing weight and getting ready. I would like to see you 8 years ago ”.

Danna Paola couldn’t stand the heat, and turned on a fan to cool her legs.

Ester Expósito does her most sensual hip dance to the rhythm of reggaeton!

In a bikini, Irina Baeva kisses from Acapulco

.