Currently, many people around the world are confined to their homes due to the pandemic of COVID-19. That is why, in the world of video games, they have been launched various initiatives, both by the users themselves (See how they have replaced their important events!) and by video game developers such as Ubisoft, who has used her famous dance title Just Dance 2020 to encourage their players to exercise from home, with an initiative titled #JustDanceAtHome.

Just Dance 2020 gives a month of subscription to the Just Dance Unlimited service

On April 7, 2020, Ubisoft announced that give away a month of Just Dance Unlimited, a subscription service that gives access to more than 500 choreographies, to all those players who have the Just Dance 2020 title on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Stadia. To get the free month, you simply have to access the title, where you will receive the notification that you can already enjoy the subscription service. It should be noted that all those users who already had the service the validity of your subscription will be extended for one month, except for the Stadia and PlayStation 4 versions. Also, once you have the subscription service, you can use it in previous games in the series.

With this initiative, Ubisoft hopes that both adults and children can exercise from home and in the most enjoyable way possible, with dances ranging from light routines to extreme choreography or aerobics. On the other hand, the video game developer has encouraged his followers to share their dance sessions on social networks through the use of the hashtag #JustDanceAtHome.

If you still do not have the Just Dance 2020 title, you can buy it just over 20 euros thanks to the spring offers of the Nintendo eShop, available until April 19, 2020. What do you think about the Ubisoft initiative #JustDanceAtHome? Will you use the free Just Dance Unlimited month?

