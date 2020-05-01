Fruits are a ‘gift of nature’, in addition to being rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients, their exquisite flavors make them an irresistible delicacy, which everyone should try at least once in a lifetime.

May 01, 20205: 32 p.m.

There are a large number of fruits, some are very common and are traded seasonally, others are endemic to and accessible from remote locations, sometimes technically impossible due to price or other factors. Here is a top five of rare fruits that are mind-boggling but incredibly delicious.

Lychee

This curious fruit is from the Philippines, China and Indonesia, where it is known as “alupag”, it has a reddish and scaly skin, with an incredibly sweet pulp, and it is rich in vitamin C.

Rambutan

This unique looking fruit is native to Asia, it is known by the names of lichas, Chinese mammon or achotillo. It is disputed whether it originated in Malaysia or Thailand, however it currently grows in the wild in places like Vietnam, Indonesia and China.

Fruit of Hala Aka Puhala

The most consumed fruit in Micronesia, it is served as an aperitif in the company of orange juice or milk, and it is also regularly used to flavor sweet dishes. It is presumed to have medicinal properties recommended for the treatment of constipation or headaches.

Salacca zalacca

This fruit is very rare and difficult to obtain due to its commercial value, it comes from Thailand where it is known under the name of ‘snake fruit’, its flavor and texture is similar to that of apple and it is frequently used to make curries or sweets.

Buddha hands

A phenomenal and strange variety of citron, which is commonly classified as lemon for its flavor, with the exception that it does not have seeds and that its appearance looks like hands clasped in prayer position, also highlights its strong aroma which with just lay your fingertips on it, it will be enough to leave the aroma impregnated.

