After quickly closing its facilities to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in early March, Florida International University commissioned a group of about 25 people in mid-April, including the chief of police and some of its best health experts. , the task of creating a plan to bring students, faculty, and staff back to their campuses.

In late May, shortly after the Nuevo Herald submitted a public records request, the state university released the first draft of the repopulation plan, called « Panthers Protecting Panthers. » The document specified three phases of reopening and provided for FIU to move slowly from one to the other depending on when community conditions were safe to do so.

Each phase specified criteria that would allow the university to launch it. For example, Phase 1 would begin when the Florida Department of Health recorded a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 positive cases, and testing and contact tracing increased. Respectively, each phase listed what could happen during it. Phase 1 allowed a limited number of employees to return to work on campus with staggered shifts, physical distancing, and face masks. Also during Phase 1 the laboratories, classrooms, and workspaces would be reconfigured to ensure physical distance.

For weeks, university leaders repeatedly touted the plan’s flexibility, saying it would allow them to rush back to an earlier phase if the crisis worsened. The FIU Board of Directors approved a phased version of that plan during its most recent meeting, June 16.

But on Tuesday, when the public university presented the document to the Florida Board of Governors for final consideration, the plan had been edited to drop all mention of detailed phases and corresponding criteria.

The Board of Governors gave the green light to the document, which is still considered a « latent document » and could change even more, but the decision has led some teachers to feel uncomfortable with the new plan and afraid to criticize it publicly.

President Mark Rosenberg first commented on the plan’s amendment in an email sent Wednesday morning to the university community. « While early versions of this plan identified ‘phases’ of progressive campus opening, we are now focused on a more flexible approach to fall learning, relying on a wide range of learning modalities, designed to meet the needs of the students, ”he wrote.

The different “learning modalities” that Rosenberg referred to are the four types of classes that will take place: face-to-face, fully online, hybrid (a combination of face-to-face and online) and “approved synchronous remote control” (at same time, but not in the same place). Because the different learning methods had already been included in the plan, they are not replacing the phases.

Why did FIU change your plan?

On June 16, the day the FIU Board of Directors approved the plan, Chancellor Kenneth Furton mentioned that the university had already begun the reopening process, saying that Phase 1 was « essentially what we are moving into now ”, Despite the fact that the local data related to the COVID cases did not align with the criteria necessary for that phase at that time.

When asked in an interview on Thursday whether that disparity was the reason FIU edited the document, Furton said no.

When asked why FIU had abandoned the progressive strategy, Furton provided conflicting answers. First, he said the plan needed to be shortened to meet the Board of Governors’ page limit (20 to 25 pages, according to FIU spokeswoman Madeline Baro). Then he said, « There was a misunderstanding that nothing was going to happen until Phase 3. » When asked why the plan was not changed to include more steps during the first two phases instead of completely getting rid of them, Furton said they were intended to make it easier for the community to understand. Then he said the phases were not consistent with those drafted by state and local officials.

Ultimately, Furton decided that the plan had been changed because it was too restrictive and that the FIU working group health subcommittee wanted to include other factors that could increase or decrease repopulation. What factors? It was then that he said that the chair of the subcommittee, Dr. Eneida Roldan, CEO of the FIU HealthCare Network, was the one to answer the question.

When contacted later, on Thursday afternoon, Roldán said the plan had not changed much because it still included the same safety guidelines: surveying community members through a mobile app to see if they had symptoms, increasing disinfection, social distancing, facial coverage when it was not possible to stay six feet away, and a small number of people on campus, among other measures.

The old phases and the new « fluid » plan

Roldan said the plan no longer met any specific criteria. These are the metrics FIU planned to consider to enable or disable each phase:

? Phase 1 would begin when the state Department of Health indicated a 14-day downward trajectory of positive COVID-19 cases, and testing and contact tracing increased.

? Phase 2 would begin when the state Department of Health recorded a « sustainable » downward trajectory of 14 days of new cases per day, and « the number of new cases and the percentage of COVID-19 positive tests are in single digits » in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Additional criteria for the second phase included the availability of increased testing and follow-up contacts, and college “readiness” to increase the workforce and capacity of students on campus.

? Phase 3 would begin when DOH data indicated “little or no spread in the community by the number of cases reported, with no evidence of a resurgence of cases, and with robust evidence and contact tracking widely available” in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade.

So if the phases disappeared, what is the new criteria that FIU will consider?

« The criterion is to have an infrastructure in place that responds to the fluid situation, » Roldan said.

