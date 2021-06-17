“Just because we’re at the Sachsenring doesn’t mean I’m going to win”

06/17/2021 at 5:35 PM CEST

Marc Marquez (Honda) He arrives at his favorite circuit, the one where he has won the last 10 times it has happened (one in 125cc, two in Moto2 and seven in MotoGP, from 2010 to 2019), Sachsenring, Germany, and it does so by launching a new helmet designed for the occasion, a very retro design that will undoubtedly cause thousands of motorcycling fans to remember the legendary pilots’ helmets of the last decades.

“We wanted to be inspired by the helmet designs worn by pilots in the 70s and 80s. The truth is that I am in love with this design and, yes, I hope it gives me luck & rdquor ;, has pointed out the pilot from Cervera (Lleida), who showed, once again, his satisfaction for the seven magnificent laps he starred in the last Grand Prix de Catalunya (“always watching the favorites in front of me & rdquor;), where he ended up crashing (“ I prefer those seven butt laps, which reminded old Márquez, than finishing 12th & rdquor;) and, also, because of the very tough test he had, the next day, Monday, in Montmeló “where both I and Honda, as well as my entire technical team, led by Santi Hernández, made great progress. Yes, I am very happy about that day & rdquor ;.

Problems at Honda

That Monday, MM93, the leader of Honda, continues to explain, whose factory arrives in Germany with its negative record of 21 grands prix without winning (the last victory, of course, dates from Valencia-2019, at the hands of Márquez), “it was possible to work without cameras, without pressure and without looking at the timer, which is vital when you want to try many things and move forward. And, not only that, since I reappeared in Portimao I have not had a quiet day like that Monday and the truth is that we did a lot of work together and I hope we will improve at a competitive level in a circuit where always, always, I have done well & rdquor ;.

Well, no, better than better. MM93 has been winning at the Sachsenring for 10 years. “Let no one think that I am going to lead all the training sessions, achieve pole position and win on Sunday because that will not happen or I think it will not happen, among other things because although I feel better and better, they have already taken my antibiotics that, whether you like it or not, always weaken something, I am still not physically at all But, well, I’m getting better and better and we come to a left-hand circuit, which is my & rdquor; curves.

Risk to prove yourself

Indeed, the Sachsenring, a 3,371-meter track, has 13 curves, 10 to the left and only 3 to the right. “It is evident and in that I am not going to deceive you that I believe that here I will not have physical limitations as I had in Mugello or Barcelona. Here I will be able to press, I do not know if in each lap, but I will be able to begin to check my progress and my real state of form, as well as the coupling to this bike that is giving us problems to all Honda & rdquor; riders.

Márquez, who already feared that someone would begin to think that he was going to achieve his 11th consecutive victory in the German forests, insisted that “that Sachsenring be one of my favorite tracks, that I go well, that I feel comfortable, that I have many curves On the left, that I have always won does not mean that it is time to win again. I think it’s a good weekend, I insist, to measure myself, to manage risk and limits much more and better & rdquor ;.