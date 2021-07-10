Just around the corner: Opel will only sell electric cars from 2028

There is no doubt that the total electrification of the brands is getting closer and closer. There are many car companies that are making their medium and long-term plans official, and the common denominator in most cases is that their products will be 100% electric cars. The last to communicate it was Opel.

Stellantis has just presented the scheme for the next years of its fourteen brands. In the case of the lightning signature, they specifically say that “from 2028, Opel will only offer electric cars in our main market, Europe. Notice that there is not so much time for that date, less than six and a half years.

Michael Lohscheller, CEO:

This clearly shows the Opel brand’s commitment to electric mobility. The future of the auto industry is electric, and Opel is part of that. We are on a journey to reinvent Opel and become a young, green and global brand. We are heading towards a future with zero CO2 emissions, as CO2 is the new currency in the industry.

We knew that Opel had an ambitious plan in terms of electrification of its range and new mobility alternatives. However, we did not expect that in such a resounding way and for such a close date they would completely leave aside the vehicles with thermal engines, concentrating solely and exclusively on electric cars.

And it is that no longer even talk about micro hybrids, conventional hybrid vehicles or plug-in hybrids. In a very short time we went directly to abandoning traditional engines and moving to 100% electric.

Honestly, it is difficult for me to think that these news that are coming from multiple manufacturers and their dates have a good impact in a country like ours, Spain, in which the infrastructure is far from ready and where a very large part of the car park sleeps on the street. In addition, the economic situation is not exactly the best to help citizens take that step.

On the other hand, on this same day Opel has also confirmed that will soon enter the Chinese market -currently the largest in the world- as a purely electrical brand and, furthermore, that the Opel Manta will resurface reaching dealerships, logically, as a fully electric car.

Source – Opel