Just a skirt! Mia Khalifa poses in a photo with nothing on top

Just a skirt! Mia Khalifa poses for a photo with nothing on top | Instagram

Being one of the most searched celebrities in Google the model and businesswoman also ex actress Mia Khalifa again surprised her fans, wearing only a white skirt on top.

The model has always caused a sensation wherever she attends, this because being a public figure who previously was dedicated to recording films for adults, for some it is quite striking.

Undoubtedly Mia khalifa it is admired by many, but also repudiated by others, although in reality it is a very small segment.

Read also: Anastasia Kvitko’s swimsuit is lost among its charms

In this publication it is stated that he had caused the annoyance of several women by appearing without wearing anything on top of his figure.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

The photo was shared on 2919 on a Twitter account through an entertainment news portal, although it is on its back, you could immediately identify one of its tattoos that by the way it has it near one of its huge charms.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Sarah Joe Chamoun She is and will continue to be a movie star, although she is no longer dedicated to recording movies, these apparently changed for photos that she can manage herself in her OnlyFans.