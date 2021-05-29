Just a robe! Ana Cheri showed her charms freshly bathed | Instagram

The model, Instagram celebrity and American businesswoman Ana Cheri conquered her fans again thanks to two Photos in which he appears wearing only a bathrobe.

For every model and Instagram personality, it is perhaps a little more difficult that with each of their publications they have to delight their followers, as well as overcome a previous publication.

The same happened with Ana Cheri who once again showed off his enormous charms, but now he did it in a different way because he showed the most coquette while wearing only a bathrobe.

Read also: Casual but beautiful, Alexa Dellanos in an outfit that made fans fall in love

It seems that the model and fitness coach had just finished taking a shower because her hair was still damp.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

The photos in which the model is shown sitting, left the robe a little open, so we can immediately see her charms in the foreground.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Ana Cheri mentioned that it had been a long week, but that without a doubt the weekend would be perhaps more interesting, she also mentioned that she would spend it looking at her account OnlyFans and replying to messages, as well as uploading exclusive content, especially in your VIP account.