Just a ribbon, Alexa Dellanos does not hide her beauty for networks | Instagram

The model Alexa Dellanos impressed her followers on social networks by showing off all her beauty in just one ribbon.

Myrka Dellanos’ daughter stole sighs as she showed off from the top of a balcony without any regret. The social media star model from behind and more than flirtatious for the mischievous lens. Background of the beautiful Alexa dellanos you can see buildings of the city and the beautiful blue of the sky.

Despite the attractiveness of the background, Dellanos was the real protagonist of the images with her spectacular figure with curves everywhere.

The exuberant blonde showed that she has no shame by showing her body on Instagram and other networks and it was more than clear in this video in which she moved to show more angles of her anatomy.

Dellanos has become one of the favorites of Internet users, this due to her frequency in sharing content of her beautiful beauty and with quite revealing outfits.

The beautiful Alexa Dellanos has shown that she is in one of the happiest moments of her life since trips, walks and parties are a constant in her day to day and she enjoys music, dancing and her role as a DJ.

Dellanos greatly resented the quarantine due to the pandemic. The young blonde shared with her followers her enormous concern when she learned that her mother was continuing her work as a journalist in front of a news program with full force.

Alexa showed her admiration for Luis Miguel’s ex and indicated that she was risking her own life to continue informing viewers, when everyone was already at home. For her part, the beautiful young woman did respect the sanitary measures from home.

The young woman tried to make her quarantine as pleasant as possible and enjoyed many days in the pool, that’s the way she was distracted and continued to delight her most fervent followers to also make her quarantine more enjoyable.

The famous woman shared that she misses life outside the home and her happiness came when the sanitary measures became more relaxed and she was able to return to parties with friends and exercise her taste for being. DJ.