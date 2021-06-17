Just a red ribbon !, Yanet García and her tremendous selfie | Instagram

Really spectacular!. The beautiful Yanet García once again perplexed her followers with just one photograph. The wonderful ex Weather Girl He decided to share a selfie from the closet with a red ribbon for his most loyal followers and it became a real success.

This photograph is found on social networks such as Twitter, where it will surely remain for a long time since the actress also became a real delight for her followers.

In the photograph you can see how the beautiful Yanet Garcia She was in red interiors and she turned her back to a mirror to capture her famous angle, definitely, the curves and legs of this beautiful woman became the sighs of the Internet users.

The image is quite relaxed and apparently it was most natural that the former star of the Hoy Program happened to capture that moment from her closet, which seems to be quite large and in which you can see many shoes and garments of various styles and colors.

Admire the beauty of Yanet HERE

Yanet decided to pose as she was at that moment, barefoot, half dressed and without any accessories; but none of these details were surprised by her enormous beauty and her pose as a professional.

The beautiful fitness girl obtained enormous fame in the climate section of the Hoy Program, where she occasionally participated in some other sections and was even romantically linked with the beloved driver Raúl Araiza, assuring some people that she was the cause of his divorce.

However, after leaving the famous Televisa morning, Yanet turned the page and decided to seek new opportunities in the United States alongside her fiancé. Could it be that soon we will see García again on television in Mexico?