Just a few strips on Anastasia Kvitko cover huge charms | instagram

Some fans of the pretty Instagram celebrity Anastasia kvitko they uploaded to their fan page a Photo in which it shows its famous enormous charms, the striking thing about the image is that it barely covers them with a few black strips.

Curiously the russian model Anastasia Kvitko, like Demi Rose and Joselyn Cano at the time, deleted some photos from her Instagram after a certain period of time.

However, her fans were given the task of rescuing some of them, especially those in which she appears looking more flirtatious than ever.

This particular image was shared this past May 15th and although this account is not as popular as they would like they really do have excellent content from the model whom many know as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“.

What Kvitko is wearing is a swimsuit one-piece in black, but throughout the design we see that some strips come off that barely cover her curvy figure.

Born in Kaliningrad, Russia, the model moved to the United States to become quite a model, which has worked quite well for her so far.