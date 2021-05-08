Jury indicted 4 former police officers, including Chauvin, for violating George Floyd’s rights

15 minutes. A federal grand jury in the United States (USA) indicted 4 former police officers, including Derek Chauvin, for violating the constitutional rights of African-American George Floyd, who died in May 2020 in Minneapolis (Minnesota).

According to a statement from the Justice Department, former police officers Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane face the charge of not providing medical help to Floyd. In addition, 3 of them are accused of violating the right of the victim to be released from excessive use of force.

The court brief describes that Chauvin pressed his left knee against the victim’s neck and his right knee on the back and an arm, while Floyd was handcuffed and without resisting and even when he lost consciousness.

The grand jury holds that Chauvin’s actions violated Floyd’s constitutional right. Specifically, to be free from an unreasonable use of force by an officer. This later resulted in his death.

Another case of police excess

He also argues that Thao and Kueng they did not intervene to stop Chauvin. As a consequence, the death of the man occurred. The jury also accuses the 4 former police officers of failing to provide Floyd medical assistance.

In a separate writing, Chauvin was charged with depriving another 14-year-old Minneapolis resident of his constitutional right to freedom from “unreasonable use of force.”

Specifically, the text says that in September 2017, Chauvin grabbed the teenager by the throat and hit him several times on the head with a flashlight, causing injuries.

These indictments come after Chauvin was convicted of second degree manslaughter, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter after being tried for Floyd’s death in a Minneapolis court.

The sentence is scheduled to be read on June 16 at 13:30 local time (18:30 GMT time). However, Chauvin’s lawyers filed a motion on Tuesday to request a new trial in this case.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for more than 9 minutes. The event triggered a wave of protests and race riots in the US, not seen since the assassination of Martin Luther King in the late 1960s.