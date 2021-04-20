Jury finds ex-cop who killed George Floyd guilty

(Bloomberg) – Former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, Derek Chauvin, has been convicted of murder. Floyd’s videotaped death sparked a summer of protests in 2020 and sparked the largest anti-racist movement in the United States since the 1960s.

On Tuesday, the jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder and misdemeanor charges for cutting off Floyd’s air supply on May 25 while he lay handcuffed and pleaded for mercy. The conviction, which stood out against decades of impunity in most cases of excessive police force, could mean decades in prison for the 45-year-old. Chauvin will face his sentence in eight weeks.

The verdict, reached after less than 11 hours of deliberation, came 11 months after the graphic images of Chauvin and Floyd went viral, shocking millions and sparking nationwide protests that spread across the globe. As the verdict was read, a crowd near the crime scene reacted with cheers and hugs.

Floyd’s death galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement, already active after years of police killings of people of color, while attracting unprecedented support from the white community. The event sparked an urgent debate on the broader issue of inequality and institutionalized racism in all its forms, including in American businesses.

Anger had been building since the 2012 death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin at the hands of a member of the neighborhood watch, followed two years later by the police murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Months before Floyd’s death, Ahmaud Arbery was shot at by two white men in Georgia while he was running, and Breonna Taylor was killed by Kentucky police at her home after waking her and her boyfriend in a drug bust gone wrong.

While those deaths and many others led to requests for justice, it was Floyd’s murder, as bystanders begged the police for clemency, that sparked national outrage.

“The George Floyd family received painfully earned justice,” Ben Crump, an attorney who heads the Floyd family’s legal team, said in a statement. Crump said the verdict’s impact extends beyond Minneapolis and that it will have “significant implications for the country and even the world.”

The deadly incident unfolded after Chauvin and other officers responded to a call from a convenience store, where an employee said Floyd had tried to use a counterfeit $ 20 bill.

Security camera footage from the store showed jurors how Floyd was agitated as officers approached him in his car with guns drawn. At the time, he said he was afraid of being shot and the confrontation escalated after officers tried to get him into patrol. That’s when Floyd screamed that he was claustrophobic and couldn’t breathe. Officers threw him to the ground and bystanders filmed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck. When the paramedics arrived, he had no pulse.

The store at the corner of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue is now a landmark that draws visitors from across the country to pay tribute to Floyd.

