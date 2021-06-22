Jurors third season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

. Who were the judges for the third season of Nuestra Belleza Latina with Lupita Jones?

Hundreds of contestants have paraded through Nuestra Belleza Latina in the 11 seasons that the Univisión reality show has developed since 2007, when the contest was released.

And along with the young women who have passed through there, moved by the dream of conquering the long-awaited title, the reality judges have also played an important role, in charge of guiding the participants and paving the way for the final. the fullest girls arrive.

And although Osmel Sousa has been mostly the president of the judges’ table since the beginning of the Univision competition, there have been changes among the judges and there have been soap operas who have added a special touch to the event, with their comments and advice. .

And in the third season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, where Cuban Greydis Gil won, the panel of judges was made up of a luxury team.

Along with the so-called Beauty Zar, in the 2009 edition of the show, the former Miss Universe, Lupita Jones, was again, for the second consecutive year, who gave that touch of queen to the gala, and also stepped on the pageant one of the most beloved actors of that time.

It was the soap opera heartthrob Jorge Aravena, who played a prominent role in the contest, with comments that, although strong, were not usually as stark as those broadcast by Osmel Sousa.

Jorge Aravena knew how to pamper and take care of the girls who fought for the NBL crown, but at the same time he maintained a tone of high demand, such as that imposed by his fellow judges’ table, Lupita Jones and Osmel Sousa.

The third season of Nuestra Belleza Latina ran between March 1 and May 17, and was one of the most watched and successful in the entire history of the Univision show.

In addition to the entertaining “fights” that became part of the contest, between the members of the jury, mainly starring Lupita Jones and Osmel Sousa, who always came out with all kinds of comments and darts that even made us think that they were getting on badly, (something which is not true) the girls with their friction brought seasoning to the program.

After the triumph of the Cuban Greydis Gil, the Mexican Marycarmen López, was chosen as the first finalist, while the Ecuadorian Catalina López, ranked third.

Here we present several videos of that gala that even many fans of Nuestra Belleza Latina keep intact in their memories.