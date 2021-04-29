Jurnee Smollett starring in the JJ Abrams-produced thriller ‘Lou’

Following her acclaimed role as Leti on the HBO series ‘Lovecraft Country’, Jurnee Smollettha found a new project alongside producer J.J. Abrams in a new Netflix thriller titled‘Lou’VaDeadline report that both Smollett and Oscar winner Allison Janney (‘The Scam’) have signed on to play the lead roles and serve as executive producers on this Bad Robot Production project.

The movie begins with a girl who is suddenly abducted during a big storm. With no other options, her mother desperately teams up with the mysterious old woman next door to hunt down the kidnapper, a journey into nature that will test her limits and expose shocking dark secrets of her past.

The film will be directed by Anna Foerster (‘Underworld: Blood Wars’) from a script written by Maggie Cohn. Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams, Jon Coheny and Hannah Minghella will serve as producers, with Braden Aftergood and Lindsey Weber assisting in executive production.