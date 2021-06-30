Juries for the fourth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

. Who were the judges for the fourth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina?

Between March 9 and May 23, 2010, the fourth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina was held, where the Mexican Ana Patricia Gámez (at that time González) was the winner.

And along with the contestants who fought for the coveted crown of the Univisión reality show, it was the judges who also shone as protagonists.

In the fourth season of the famous television show, Osmel Sousa, known as the Beauty Czar, once again served as president of the jury table, showing his scathing style to the full, when judging the contestants.

In this season of the beauty pageant, the so-called queen maker, who in his history has dozens of crowns for his pupils in reigns such as Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss International, was showing from the beginning his favoritism for Ana Patricia, although also She showed her side towards Colombian Carolina Ramírez, who eventually came in second.

Lupita Jones returned to the judging table and this time, telenovela actor Jorge Aravena, who was among the judges for the third season, was replaced by Julián Gil.

A particular detail that the fourth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina had, related to the judges who made the decisions throughout the contest, was that the audience was mentioned as the so-called fourth judge, in the preliminary stage.

It was precisely the vote of the public that defined two of the quotas that would complete the group of 12 semifinalists who went to live at the Mansion de la Belleza.

Another highlight was that each of the winners of the so-called challenges that were held week by week, put $ 10,000 in their pocket.

Ana Patricia won first place, after winning the majority of votes from the public, who also served as the final judge, who with her votes gave the crown.

The president of the jury, Osmel Sousa announced that the Colombian Carolina Ramírez had received 18% of public support, in a very close competition with Ana Patricia, who finally won 25.4% of the votes.

The other contestants who excelled in the show and who made it to the final, on behalf of the jury and the vote of the viewers, were Tatiana Delgado, from Puerto Rico, who ranked third, Bárbara Moros, from Venezuela, who was in In fourth place, Lisandra De La Cruz, from Cuba, was in fifth place, while

Fabiola Barinas, from the Dominican Republic, was sixth.