Juries for the eighth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

. Who were the jurors of Nuestra Belleza Latina in the eighth season?

Between February 16 and May 18, 2014, Univisión viewers watched Sunday through Sunday the development of the eighth season of the reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina, where Puerto Rican Aleyda Ortíz was crowned.

But the beautiful young woman, who was recognized in Puerto Rico since before, for having represented the island in several international beauty pageants, was not the only personality who shone in this version of the Univisión contest.

Once again, the judges, in charge of guiding and paving the way for the girls to reach the final, where the public delivered the verdict and chose Aleyda Ortíz, with their votes, stole the show.

Play

NBL Extra 10: Osmel Sousa gave a tremendous scolding to the girls of Nuestra Belleza Latina “Osmel Sousa gave the girls a tremendous scolding and he caught up with the Dominican Nabila Tapia. Check out more from NBL Extra on UVideos.com. Nuestra Belleza Latina: the search for the most beautiful Latina in America. Presented by: Chiquinquira Delgado, Pedro Moreno and Alejandra Espinoza Judges: Osmel Sousa, Lupita Jones and… 2014-04-22T15: 44: 20Z

In this eighth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Osmel Sousa, for the eighth consecutive year, presided over the judging table of the event, giving much to talk about.

The so-called Beauty Czar, not only was in charge of helping to polish the candidates, but on more than one occasion he had to intervene with a lot of character, to call for order, as happened on one occasion in the face of the finals, where The participants went on top of the Cuban Alina Robert, one of the favorites of the Venezuelan Cuban.

Play

Alicia Machado came out fuming from the Nuestra Belleza Latina studio The beauty queen did not remain silent in front of the president of the jury and then came out very upset. SALT AND PEPPER [Show Description] (the same for all videos) A show dedicated to gossip, show business, entertainment and everything related to entertainment. Presented by: Lourdes Stephen, Rodner Figueroa, Verónica Bastos. For… 2014-04-21T03: 54: 33Z

It should be noted that in this version of Nuestra Belleza Latina, the format was changed a bit, and the former Miss Universe Alicia Machado and Denisse Quiñones were part of the show as coaches of the two teams in which the contestants were divided, and there the president of the jury also confronted them.

Play

Osmel Sousa has already arrived at the auditions of Nuestra Belleza Latina in Puerto Rico The beauty czar, Osmel Sousa, has already arrived in Puerto Rico with Queen Aleyda Ortiz to find the most beautiful girls for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015. He is more demanding than never. Wake up America with the latest news and the best of entertainment: gossip, games, contests, helpful tips and special guests.… 2014-09-05T14: 51: 13Z

In addition to Osmel Sousa, the judging table for the eighth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina also featured the participation of former Miss Universe Lupita Jones.

And on behalf of the novels who are usually part of the jury table, on this occasion, the position of Julián Gil was replaced by Jencarlos canela, who despite debuting in his role as judge in similar events, was able to do a work worthy of applause.

In addition to guiding the girls, the actor and singer was in charge of training them in the vocal part.

Play

Jencarlos Canela played a little and made team Denise nervous The contestants from Denise Quiñones’ team learned from two greats but got nervous when the teacher was Jencarlos Canela. See why. Nuestra Belleza Latina: the search for the most beautiful Latina in America. Presented by: Chiquinquira Delgado, Pedro Moreno and Alejandra Espinoza Judges: Osmel Sousa, Lupita Jones and Jencarlos Canela SUBSCRIBE!:… 2014-04-07T15: 52: 38Z

The reality show concluded with Aleyda Ortiz, crowned by Salvadoran Marisela Demontecristo, Josephine Ochoa, as the first runner-up, the controversial Nabila Tapia, in third place and Aly Villegas, in fourth position.

Fifth place went to Cuban Alina Robert, while María Elena Anaya was sixth.

Play

Lupita Jones hates improvisation by the girls in Nuestra Belleza Latina See all Nuestra Belleza Latina shows on UVIDEOS: videos.univision.com/shows/nuestra-belleza-latina Nuestra Belleza Latina judge and former Miss Universe Lupita Jones asks the girls to prepare and not improvise during the competition. SUBSCRIBE here !: youtube.com/user/NBLUnivision Nuestra Belleza Latina reaches its eighth season! We are looking for the most beautiful and talented Latina … 2014-01-24T18: 34: 36Z

