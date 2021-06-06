Juri Vips signs his second consecutive victory in F2 in Baku

06/06/2021 at 12:53 PM CEST

Juri Vips (Hitech) he has achieved his second consecutive victory in Formula 2 by winning the third race of the category before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. After winning the sprint race on Saturday, he ranks fourth in the overall standings.

Vips has crossed the finish line ahead of Oscar piastri (Prema), while Robert Shwartzman (Prema) finished in third place after starting tenth. Felipe Drugovich (UNI-Virtuosi) has been fourth and Ralph Boschung (Campos Racing) has completed the ‘top five’.

The Formula 2 returns to Silvertone, July 16-18.

Azerbaijan GP. Race 3.

1 Jüri Vips (Hitech Racing) 29 laps

2 Oscar Piastri (Prema) at 6,100

3 Robert Shwartzman (Prema) at 12,600

4 Felipe Drugovichm (UNI-Virtuosi) at 22,400

5 Ralph Boschung (Campos Racing) at 24,400

6 Liam Lawson (Hitech) at 26,200

7 Jehan Daruvala (Carlin) to 28,000

8 Dan Ticktum (Carlin) at 29,800

9 Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) to 34,000

10 Lirim Zendeli (MP Motorsport) to 36,100