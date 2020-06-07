Jürgen Klopp believes that Liverpool could celebrate their likely Premier League title halfway through next season.

Current social distancing rules in Britain mean that there will be no repeat of their astonishing Champions League parade of last year.

But Klopp has tried to look on the bright side, and hopes that his side can celebrate with the fans at some point in the future.

“That you can’t celebrate in the way you’ve always dreamed of, that’s not nice, I totally understand that,” Klopp told Sky Germany.

“I feel the same way. It’s not that my ideal is to celebrate alone in the stadium, then just drive home.

“It wasn’t like that when you thought about it. But that cannot be changed now. Why should we now make a big deal about something that can’t be changed?

“There comes a day when life will get back to normal. When someone has found the vaccine, when someone has found a solution to the problem, when infection rates are zero or below – that day will come eventually. Then we have the right to celebrate what we want to celebrate on that day.

“If this is the 12th or 13th matchday of next season and we want to celebrate it – who is going to stop it? Then we still have the trophy and then we can drive it around town and stand on the bus. If other people then think that we are completely crazy, I honestly don’t care.

Can it then still be a special celebration? No question. It’s different, but different is sometimes absolutely OK. ”

Liverpool return to Premier League action on June 21 with a Merseyside derby against Everton.