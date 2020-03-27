Jurgen Klopp continues without digesting the elimination of his team against Atlético de Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League. The German has given an interview for the Liverpool website, in which he talks about the coronavirus crisis and how it influenced the defeat against the mattresses.

«Two weeks ago, although it seems like it was years ago, we played against Atlético. I remember that we all knew about the coronavirus situation worldwide, but we were still in our tunnel. On Saturday we had played with Bournemouth, we won and on Sunday City lost, so the information was ‘two wins are missing’. But then Monday morning, I woke up and found out about the situation in Madrid, that schools and universities would be closed starting Wednesday so it was very strange preparing for that match, to be honest, ”said Kloop.

The German continued describing how the preparation for the Champions League match went: «The match came on Wednesday, I loved the game, I loved what I saw of the boys, it was a very good performance apart from the result. On Thursday we fought and on Friday when we arrived it was already clear that this was not a training session.. Yes, we worked, but it was more like a meeting. We had many things to talk about. No one knew exactly how it will continue, “explained the current Liverpool coach.

The elimination of Liverpool at the expense of Atlético de Madrid was one of the great surprises of the Champions League, in addition to becoming the last great European football match to be held with fans in the stands.