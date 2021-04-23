Jürgen Klopp, against the new format of the Champions

04/23/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Jürgen Klopp is not used to biting his tongue. Last Monday, in the preview of the game against Leeds, the German coach did not hesitate to position himself against the European Super League and this Friday he made a speech against the new format of the Champions League.

The Liverpool manager has been satisfied with the failure of the Super League, but considers that the remedy proposed by UEFA is no better than the disease. “We all wanted to end the European Super League and now it turns out that they are imposing a new Champions format on us. Who tells me now that it’s not about the money? this seems like a joke. “

UEFA recently contacted Klopp to explain the new Champions League format, but he was not very convinced. “They showed it to me, they called me and I spent an hour with UEFA to see the whole idea, and I said ‘I don’t like it’. There are 10 games instead of six, and I have no idea where we will put them. We’ll see what happens”.

Faced with the difficulty of adjusting schedules due to this format, Klopp has resorted to irony to show the seriousness of the situation. “Maybe UEFA ask that the Cup competitions in England be canceled, or that we have 18 teams in the league alone, things like that.. Tell the Premier League and the EFL and they will say ‘no way’. This seems like a joke “

He has also demanded more respect from players, coaches and fans, who are the true essence of this sport. “The only ones who are never asked for their opinion are the coaches, the players and the fans. UEFA didn’t ask us anything, and neither did the Super League. ”

Finally, the German coach has thrown a poisoned dart against UEFA. “They always want us to play more games. What is the reason for this new Champions League? The money. I have no idea how we’re supposed to handle these extra games. “