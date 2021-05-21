Jürgen Klopp advances when he will leave Liverpool and his next goal

05/21/2021 at 7:05 PM CEST

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp, always clear in his statements, has spoken about how he sees his long-term future. Right now, with 53 years old, although it is not being one of his best seasons with the ‘red’ team, the German is one of the coaches with the most cache in Europe. You can decide your next adventure, but what you have confirmed is that: “It is not in my plans to be a coach until old age“.

In an interview for ‘Sky Sporyts’, the former Borussia Dortmund has also been clear with his plans in the Anfield team, explaining that his intention is not to stay at Liverpool beyond 2024, the year in which his relationship ends.

If you hold out until the date you have marked on the calendar, as natural as it always is, you have commented that: “I’m going to take a year off … I’m going to travel. I want to go to Mexico for a few weeks. And I will certainly spend some time in Germany“.

Your intentions are not to expand your relationship, but an attractive project could change your scene. It has even sounded for Barça, but for the moment he seems happy in Liverpool.

In that sense, before facing the Crystal Palace of Roy Hodgson, 73, the German has confirmed that it is practically impossible for him to continue active at that age: “That is not an option for me. May I be alive and well when I am 73 years old. It would be an achievement. But notI don’t want to work as a coach at that time. “