The Mexican soccer player Jürgen Damm has his fans in social networks amazed, for his occurrences in the new Tik-Tok video network.

With all the time in the world, due to social isolation from the coronavirus pandemic, the Tigers attacker demonstrated an ingenious way to laugh at oneself. And he did it in the style of a gamer choosing a video game avatar.

If Damm were the protagonist of a video game, which characters would he be according to the controversies that have marked his career?

The first and in his Tigers uniform: “Fast footballer”. The right-hand midfielder has a good run through the band and a speed that has shaped him as the fastest player in Liga MX, a quality that has earned him calls to the National Team; however, it has generated criticism for the contrast of its effectiveness on the right side and its services to the area.

The next avatar is: “The Brushed Gamer”. After stating that he will not renew with the Tigers, Damm has been relegated from practically all activity with cats, including from the mirror tournament to Clausura 2020 that was created with FIFA 20 ‘, the eLiga MX, in which he was not considered either.

“El Pollero Loco”. Disguised as a vendor of the famous restaurant, Jürgen recalled the occasion when his arrest was caught inside one of these branches. In addition, he is a fan of the chicken of that franchise.

“The Toretto Arrestado”. This other character is related to the previous one of “Pollero Loco”. In the same outfit (blue sweatshirt with cap) on the day of his arrest, for speeding – as if it were Dominic Toretto, character of Fast and Furious.

“The Burned Pyrotechnic”. Black humor also sets the wheel apart from the Tigers. In January 2018, he suffered a fireworks accident, burning his face.

“Zegna model”. In December 2018, the player divided social network users, for being a model of a collection of the prestigious brand Ermenegildo Zegna.

And the last, but the most self-critical, “The Precise Centers” … Although he is an avatar “not available” in Damm’s video, in response to his critics for the way he performs the ball services.

Each Tik Tok, @ jurgendammr25 is surpassing more # YoConTigrespic.twitter.com / BFbn8jOcYk – Only Tigers at home (@solotigres) April 30, 2020

