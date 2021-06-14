Jurassic World: Dominion will include the events seen in the short film Battle at Big Rock – Tomatazos

Little by little we are getting closer to the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion, the next film in the franchise that promises to be absolutely incredible. During a new interview with ., director Colin Trevorrow talks about what we will see next, anticipating that the film will include the events of Battle at Big Rock, the exciting short film of 2019, but from a different perspective. Great times are coming for your long-running dinosaur adventure in Hollywood. Read on for all the details.

Following the box office successes of Jurassic World – 71% and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 58%, Legendary is about to return with a new installment and more ambitious than ever. Colin trevorrow He returns to the director’s chair to continue the spectacular events of his adventure in the company of the actors we already know. But the new film will also include some scenes that might surprise those who did not see Battle at Big Rock in 2019, the short film that chronicles a family’s trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where it ended. Fallen Kingdom, participating in the first great confrontation between dinosaurs and humans.

While chatting with ., Trevorrow He talked about some images from the trailer for the movie that will be released very soon during the Fast & Furious 9 performances – 70%. Colin maintains that the material will include the events of Battle at Big Rock but seen from a different perspective, as if someone from the outside were looking at them. Here his statements:

We wanted those images to be essentially like an iPhone – someone in the front seat of your car. The second is actually from an alternate angle at the event at Battle at Big Rock, where the Allosaurus flips over the caravan everyone is in, but is taken over by a neighbor, someone in one of the other caravans watching the dinosaur. And the third is the Mososaurus knocking down a crab fishing boat, because if there’s a Mososaurus out there, you probably shouldn’t hang giant crab fishing nets because they’re delicious.

Jurassic World: Dominion was significantly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, yet it is almost ready to blow fans away with its incredible images. Of course we will see the return of Chris Pratty Bryce Dallas Howard, however, what is most striking at the moment is the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in their original roles; fans have been waiting a long time for this and Legendary is very willing to exploit the nostalgia.

The movies of Jurassic world take place several years after the Jurassic Park. Even decades later, the franchise proved to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is now one of the most lucrative in Hollywood; everyone loves action, adventure and the imminent danger generated by dinosaurs, which is why the series stands firm on its goals.

Jurassic World: Dominion It has a premiere scheduled for June 10, 2022, that is, almost a year of waiting. On the other hand, fans of the franchise are also excited for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – 100%, the Netflix animated series that launched in September last year and has since been a success with consumers, with excellent reviews. both from fans and the press. It’s worth wondering at this point if Dominion it will be as successful as its predecessors; the inclusion of classic actors will be a huge box office boost.

