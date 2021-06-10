Jurassic World: Dominion reveals new dinosaur in first image

It’s been a while since the last installment of Jurassic world but it is time for new advances. Through social networks, Legendary and Universal share the first image of the long-awaited sequel, Jurassic World: Dominion, a film that took its time in the production stage due to the coronavirus pandemic. But 2021 puts a better face on the Hollywood film industry and an incredible sneak peek has come to us announcing the appearance of a new kind of dinosaur that fans have been waiting for. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: Elon Musk partner says they already have the technology to create a real Jurassic Park

The success and nostalgia for the movies of Jurassic park inspired a new series of installments for the big screen that follow events from the same world but several decades later. Jurassic World – 71% hit theaters in 2015 and its sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 58% premiered in 2018, grossing US $ 1.67 billion and US $ 1.31 billion, respectively. Of course, the production companies were not going to sit idly by at the possibility of a third film. Jurassic World: Dominion is the title of the new film and its first official image confirms something great.

In the material shared through networks we can see what appears to be a small dinosaur in front of the jaws of other larger ones, but the interesting thing about the first is that it has hair, a hairy dinosaur, something that we had never seen in the movie saga . What will be the implications of this important addition to fiction? The film is directed by Colin Trevorrow and has a scheduled release date of June 10, 2022, in almost exactly one year. You can check out the new dino below:

The first still from ‘JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION’. pic.twitter.com/1NiAiE5rbV – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 9, 2021

Jurassic World: Dominion It will be the next film in the saga and with it will also return the classic adventure actors, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. For a long time he had been pleading for the return of the trio in a single film but circumstances had not allowed it. Just Jeff appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with a rather unsatisfactory cameo for all fans of the series. Fortunately, very soon we will see them bathe in glory once more. In networks it is being commented that the first trailer could appear before Fast & Furious 9.

Details on the argument of Jurassic World: Dominion They are not that abundant, but more or less we can have an idea of ​​what awaits us: huge dinosaurs, people running away, screams and explosions. The filming of the tape began at the end of February 2020 but had to be suspended in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the worst seems to be behind us and very soon we will enjoy the new installment in its maximum splendor for movie theaters. The return of the classic characters is sure to become enough momentum for another excellent global gross.

2021 continues to paint as an excellent year for the Hollywood film industry. The studios are once again recovering their hopes of releasing their films in style, obtaining excellent income and boosting the franchise. On the other hand, it is impossible to deny all the power that streaming has acquired since the global health crisis began; Some Los Angeles studios have found this form of entertainment to be an excellent method of distributing their content without the need to do business with outside companies or movie chains. ¿Jurassic World: Dominion will have its exclusive window in rooms?

You may also be interested in: Animated films that should be adapted to live-action