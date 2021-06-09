Jurassic World: Dominion reveals new dinosaur in first image – Tomatazos

It’s been a while since the last installment of Jurassic world but it is time for new advances. Through social networks, Legendary and Universal share the first image of the long-awaited sequel, Jurassic World: Dominion, a film that took its time in the production stage due to the coronavirus pandemic. But 2021 puts a better face on the Hollywood film industry and an incredible sneak peek has come to us announcing the appearance of a new kind of dinosaur that fans have been waiting for. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The success and nostalgia for the movies of Jurassic park inspired a new series of installments for the big screen that follow events from the same world but several decades later. Jurassic World – 71% hit theaters in 2015 and its sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 58% premiered in 2018, grossing US $ 1.67 billion and US $ 1.31 billion, respectively. Of course, the production companies were not going to sit idly by at the possibility of a third film. Jurassic World: Dominion is the title of the new film and its first official image confirms something great.

In the material shared through networks we can see what appears to be a small dinosaur in front of the jaws of other larger ones, but the interesting thing about the first is that it has hair, a hairy dinosaur, something that we had never seen in the movie saga . What will be the implications of this important addition to fiction? The film is directed by Colin Trevorrow and has a scheduled release date of June 10, 2022, in almost exactly one year. You can check out the new dino below:

The first still from ‘JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION’. pic.twitter.com/1NiAiE5rbV – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 9, 2021

