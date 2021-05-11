‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: New Image with Chris Pratt and Omar Sy

We won’t see ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ in theaters until next year, but Colin Trevorrow’s team doesn’t want us to forget about it in this long year ahead. Empire magazine has published a new image of the shoot in which we see the director talking with Chris Pratt and Omar Sy, who are on a boat. Trevorrow and the team are already wearing masks, so this is a post-lockdown moment.

The photo is accompanied by statements from the director in which he details how he lived the last day of filming before the quarantine began at the beginning of last year: “On the last day we were filming, I did not officially know that we were closing until about three hours before We were shooting in an old industrial barn Alexandra Derbyshire, Pat Crowley (producers) and I had a call with Universal and we all agreed it was the right thing to do. But we still had a day of filming to finish. The gossip started, but we didn’t want to compromise that moment in the movie by doing it in tension. So we recorded it and then we went home for three months. And that day is in the movie. We did not record it again“.

The day that happened the most fear

Colin Trevorrow also details the moment when he was most scared when they returned to filming after the lockdown: “We had a couple of weeks left and the positives were increasing exponentially. Since we had the equipment we had and the actors were always on set we were able to accelerate. what we were doing. But we did have the fear that we could have a movie that was 90% finished and that it would stay that way.“.

Despite the obstacles, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ managed to finish filming completely and has already gone to post-production to be ready to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. Along with Chris Pratt and Omar Sy we will see Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, among others. The script is written by Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael.