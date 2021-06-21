Jurassic World: Dominion: First Look at Dinosaurs

If they want to see the dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Dominion they will have to go to the movies to do so. The last film in the new trilogy of the saga that began Jurassic Park – 93% will return in 2022. However, the studios know that it is time to encourage the return to theaters and that is why they have decided to show a special preview of the film only in cinemas. And to remind people that this will be the case, they have released a short teaser of what they can see there.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, who wrote Jurassic World – 71% and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 58%, Jurassic World: Dominion you will see the fight between humanity and the dinosaurs to maintain control over the planet after the events of its predecessor. The film is still in post-production, but they have already prepared an exclusive preview for the IMAX performances of Fast & Furious 9 – 70%. Although that trailer will not be posted online, a teaser for it has been shared.

In the teaser we can see some of the new species of dinosaurs that appear in the film. The video is set in the Cretaceous period and, according to people who have already seen the IMAX preview, it is the first seconds of it. This means that what you will see below is just the beginning of the five-minute trailer that has been put together for those who go to the cinema to see the action film starring Vin Diesel.

What is known from the full preview is that the film will narrate how human beings have lived after the different species escaped from Isla Nublar after their attempted sale on the black market. The description of the material speaks, for example, of the chase of a T-Rex in a drive-in movie while a helicopter tries to capture it. Now, dangerous animals are scattered all over the planet.

Jurassic World: Dominion will supposedly bring all six films in the franchise to a conclusion. In addition to the return of the stars of the new films, such as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, actors from the original such as Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will also return. All of them with main roles, although it seems that the IMAX preview does not show any scenes with these actors, but rather concentrates on the creatures.

There is still much that is not known about the sequel, as the details are scarce. However, . reports that this teaser is a preview of the origin of the dinosaurs that we saw in the Steven Spielberg movie. Since the T-Rex that we see fighting with a Gigantosaur in the end ends up being bitten by one of the mosquitoes trapped in amber that is used in that first story to get their DNA and bring them back to life.

Jurassic World: Dominion, a film that saw its production delayed due to the pandemic, will hit theaters until June 10, 2020. So there is still a while to discover which species will end up dominating the planet. The IMAX sneak peek will begin showing to audiences at performances in that IMAX format. Fast and furious 9 starting this Friday, June 25, so you know where to find it.

