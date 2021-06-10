Jurassic World 3 will tell two parallel stories

Director Colin Trevorrow reveals interesting details from the Jurassic World 3 movie that will hit theaters in 2022.

They have already revealed that Jurassic world 3 will be the culmination of the saga that began in 1993 with Jurassic Park. It will also bring back the actors of the first film as they are Sam neill, Laura dern Y Jeff goldblum, but it seems that they crossed less than expected with Chris pratt Y Bryce dallas howard, as there will be two stories going on within the movie.

The director himself Colin trevorrow, talked about how the movie will feature a different two-story structure, something the previous movies didn’t do:

“Telling two parallel stories that are getting closer and closer, and you understand it, and you start to understand how they are going to intersect, and then they do. But that’s not a traditional way of structuring a movie … We try not to let anyone down … Laura, Sam and Jeff are as much a part of the movie as Chris and Bryce are, in terms of screen time, in terms of their importance and history… Everything ”.

Really the words of Colin trevorrow they sound very interesting, hopefully Jurassic world 3 be the epic culmination of this much-loved sci-fi saga.

What will the movie be about?

For now we have few details about the story it will offer Jurassic world 3, but will continue the story of The fallen kingdom (2018). So dinosaurs now roam the world free and are breeding. Which can be a big problem because they can argue for supremacy in the evolutionary pyramid with humans. Also, in the previous installment, they also introduced human cloning, so we imagine the new movie will expand on this as well.

Jurassic world 3 It will be released on June 10, 2022. It will be a very entertaining summer, since we will be able to see films competing in cinemas such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Indiana Jones 5 Y Mission Impossible 7.