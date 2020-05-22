Share

Producer Frank Marshall describes the movie Jurassic World 3 as the “beginning of a new era” and it will not be the end of the saga.

In a recent interview about the upcoming music documentary Laurel Canyon, producer Frank Marshall claimed that Jurassic World 3 It is not planned as the conclusion of the franchise. “It is the beginning of a new era. Dinosaurs are now on the continent among us, and will be for quite some time, I hope, “he added, referring to future stories set in this” new world “where humans have to share territory with prehistoric animals.

Although the first installment of this trilogy premiered in 2015, it perfectly linked with Jurassic Park (1993), showing a fully operational park, where humans could enjoy dinosaurs. The second installment titled The Fallen kingdom (2018), it started with a volcano on the island that was going to annihilate all the animals, so they took them out of there and tried to sell them to different governments and wealthy people. But nature is once again unstoppable and the dinosaurs escaped and now they are living in the world in freedom and they may want to reign over us.

The third installment will show how the world is a few years after the release of the dinosaurs.

Jurassic World 3 features actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard again. But now they will be accompanied by old acquaintances from the franchise such as Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Everything indicated that Jurassic World 3 was going to be the epic conclusion of the saga, that’s why the words of Frank Marshall are so puzzling. Unless after its premiere they want to expand the franchise to other formats such as digital platforms and plan a series.

However, they will have to release Jurassic World 3 first. Unfortunately, production had to stop due to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus. But they have their sets built in London and will be “back” once they have guidelines from the British government. So far, Universal Pictures has not delayed the scheduled release date of June 11, 2021.

